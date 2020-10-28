Head-To-Head Review: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and Conversion Labs (NYSE:CVLBD)

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hillenbrand shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hillenbrand and Conversion Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $1.81 billion 1.24 $121.40 million $2.45 12.26 Conversion Labs $12.47 million 7.77 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand -1.23% 17.93% 4.82% Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hillenbrand and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 0 3 0 3.00 Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillenbrand presently has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.36%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Conversion Labs.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Conversion Labs on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, other personalization and memorialization products, and Web-based technology applications. Hillenbrand, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. operates as an online direct-to-consumer marketing and telemedicine company worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men's; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software. The company sells its products through advertisements, and social media and e-commerce platforms, as well as retailers, wholesalers, and physician offices. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

