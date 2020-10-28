Head-To-Head Review: Speedus (OTCMKTS:SPDE) and ABIOMED (OTCMKTS:ABMD)

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Speedus (OTCMKTS:SPDE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ABIOMED and Speedus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABIOMED $840.88 million 15.56 $203.01 million $4.74 61.29 Speedus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ABIOMED has higher revenue and earnings than Speedus.

Profitability

This table compares ABIOMED and Speedus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABIOMED 19.88% 16.17% 14.21% Speedus N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

ABIOMED has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Speedus has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ABIOMED and Speedus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABIOMED 1 3 3 0 2.29 Speedus 0 0 0 0 N/A

ABIOMED currently has a consensus target price of $223.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.24%. Given ABIOMED’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ABIOMED is more favorable than Speedus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of ABIOMED shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of ABIOMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Speedus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ABIOMED beats Speedus on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. In addition, the company is involved in the development of Impella 5.5 and Impella BTR that are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump, a device for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

About Speedus

Speedus Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development of diagnostic decision support products and services for primary care physicians, pediatricians, cardiologists, and other healthcare professionals in the United States. The company offers computer-aided medical devices and telemedicine based delivery systems, including Zargis Cardioscan device, a non-invasive diagnostic support solution that automatically analyzes acoustical data from a patient to determine whether or not the patient possesses a suspected diastolic or systolic murmur; ZargisTelemed portal; and Signal X6 device, which records heart and lung sounds from six adhesive acoustic sensors. It also develops and markets ultra-high speed storage systems comprising JetX10 acceleration appliance, JetPod, and JetNode expansion chassis for server networks and other applications. In addition, the company offers local multipoint distribution service license, an FCC commercial operating license, which covers between 150Â-300 MHz of spectrum in the New York City area. Further, it holds investments in a portfolio of marketable securities and in equity and debt instruments of non-publicly held companies. The company was formerly known as SPEEDUS.COM, Inc. and changed its name to Speedus Corp. in May 2002. Speedus Corp. was founded in 1995 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

