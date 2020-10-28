Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

HSII stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $458.60 million, a P/E ratio of 148.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $33.21.

HSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

