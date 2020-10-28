Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares dropped 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 2,230,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,176,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

HLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $379.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,381,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after buying an additional 3,127,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,736,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 746,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 565,502 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 507,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.