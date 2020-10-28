Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.442 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $319.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.58. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.