HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 6,282,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 10,007,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in HEXO by 2,612.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HEXO by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,501 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HEXO by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of HEXO by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

