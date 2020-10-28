HighPoint Resources Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, October 30th (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, October 30th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 29th.

NYSE:HPR opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.19.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

HPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

