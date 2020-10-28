HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

TSE:HLS opened at C$15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.05. The stock has a market cap of $501.54 million and a P/E ratio of -23.83. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$13.35 and a 1-year high of C$25.92.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$17.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of HLS Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

