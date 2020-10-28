Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOOK. TheStreet cut Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Shares of HOOK opened at $9.55 on Monday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 247.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 502,715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 259.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth about $172,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.