Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) traded down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.66. 983,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,211,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

