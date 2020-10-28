Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.74.

NYSE:HBM opened at $4.83 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 176.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 126,445 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

