Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBAN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

