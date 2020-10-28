Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (HSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion.

Shares of HSE opened at C$3.81 on Wednesday. Husky Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.21 and a 12-month high of C$10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

HSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 price objective on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.09.

About Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

