I/O Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,882.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $4,882.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00511854 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003715 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003710 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.63 or 0.01476313 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 45,116.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,480,130 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

