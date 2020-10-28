ICON (ICX) Price Down 7% This Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, Gate.io and OOOBTC. During the last week, ICON has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $196.18 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00085505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00229477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.01286233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00015000 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,649,488 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitbns, CoinTiger, IDEX, Huobi, ABCC, OKEx, Bithumb, COSS, Rfinex, DragonEX, Hotbit, Binance, HitBTC, Allbit, Gate.io and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

