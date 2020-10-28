Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Now Covered by CIBC

Analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $12.97 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 63.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

