India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Trading Down 8.8%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 1,046,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,620,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 139.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

