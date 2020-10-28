Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.

IBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $98.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.97. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $121.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,465 shares of company stock worth $63,446,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

