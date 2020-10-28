Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $394,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 844,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

