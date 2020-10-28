Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.05

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.05 and last traded at $82.05, with a volume of 44 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.05.

IKTSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Intertek Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.