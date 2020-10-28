Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,085,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,072,000 after buying an additional 3,388,043 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,115,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,744,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after buying an additional 343,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 729,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 204,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.