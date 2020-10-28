Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NYSE:VKQ opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

