Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IVZ opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

In other news, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

