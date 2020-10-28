Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Lessened by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 362.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 213,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.