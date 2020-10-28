Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $282.66 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

