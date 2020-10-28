Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.4% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 167.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

