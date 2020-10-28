Investors Buy Large Volume of Global Blood Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,410 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 111 put options.

GBT stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after buying an additional 149,473 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

