Investors Purchase Large Volume of Avantor Put Options (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,663 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,575% compared to the average daily volume of 159 put options.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,833,759. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after buying an additional 4,696,303 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,320,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,609,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,312,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,404,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

