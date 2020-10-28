iRobot Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) – Colliers Secur. increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for iRobot in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Anderson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Colliers Secur. currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for iRobot’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IRBT. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on iRobot to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $85.18 on Monday. iRobot has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $98.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iRobot by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $567,381.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

