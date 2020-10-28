iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 63.9% in October

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the September 30th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.