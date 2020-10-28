iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises 2.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,357,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,606,000 after buying an additional 1,467,161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,990,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after buying an additional 656,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 168,087 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 296,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 117,712 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGE opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $37.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.