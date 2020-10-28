iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Short Interest Up 400.0% in October

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JKI opened at $135.31 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.86 and a one year high of $171.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average is $128.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

