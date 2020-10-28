iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $187.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

