iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

