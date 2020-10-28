iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3,514.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $339.43 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

