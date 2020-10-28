iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $339.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

