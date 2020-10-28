iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Lowered by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after purchasing an additional 563,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average is $110.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.