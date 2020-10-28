iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

