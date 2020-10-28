iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 783.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

