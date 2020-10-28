Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.29

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.29 and last traded at $96.54, with a volume of 590029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

