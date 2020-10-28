Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $225.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $205.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 50.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $156.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 482,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

