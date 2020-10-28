Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Azure Power Global Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Azure Power Global in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Quadros expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 6.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.3% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

