Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.91.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

