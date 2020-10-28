Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Visteon Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VC)

Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visteon in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Visteon stock opened at $86.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14. Visteon has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $97.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

