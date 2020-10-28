Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$13.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.71. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total value of C$736,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 867,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,827,619.34.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

