JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 10,735,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 12,327,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 237.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,115,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,120 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $23,162,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 180.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 772,486 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,945,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after acquiring an additional 743,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 708,265 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

