JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to Underweight

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WRTBY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. HSBC downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.82. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

