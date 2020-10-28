JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $66.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.06. PVH has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,179,000. FMR LLC grew its position in PVH by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after purchasing an additional 514,263 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after buying an additional 456,898 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth about $11,660,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PVH by 376.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

