JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STAN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price (down from GBX 730 ($9.54)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 518.93 ($6.78).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

LON STAN opened at GBX 386.79 ($5.05) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.79. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 740.80 ($9.68). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 369.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 402.74.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.