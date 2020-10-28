JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to “Neutral”

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Danske cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.